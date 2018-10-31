Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.17 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of Terreno Realty worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

