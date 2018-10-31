Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 74,900 BankUnited (BKU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,225.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price target on BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BankUnited from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,764.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

