Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 17.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 35.8% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $706,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

