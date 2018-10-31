ConforMIS (CFMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.87

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a market cap of $56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 64.66% and a negative return on equity of 94.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 79.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 93.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 60.5% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 193,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ConforMIS by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 90,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

