Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,579 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,253,000 after purchasing an additional 468,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,414,000 after purchasing an additional 746,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,091,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,441,000 after purchasing an additional 413,897 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 442.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 879,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 717,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,890.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 769,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

