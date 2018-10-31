Concho Resources (CXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of CXO stock traded up $4.19 on Wednesday, reaching $139.94. 144,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Concho Resources has a one year low of $123.63 and a one year high of $163.11.

In other news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet cut Concho Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

