Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $25.34 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.13.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 36.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 57.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.