Compugroup Medical (COP) Given a €60.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.79 ($60.22).

ETR:COP opened at €49.30 ($57.33) on Tuesday. Compugroup Medical has a 1 year low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 1 year high of €60.30 ($70.12).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

