Comparing Vical (VICL) & Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vical and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical $13.82 million 1.96 -$12.96 million ($1.01) -1.23 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$7.92 million ($1.48) -13.84

Krystal Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vical. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vical and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical -300.44% -30.75% -27.15% Krystal Biotech N/A -23.26% -22.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Vical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vical and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Vical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 75.17%. Given Vical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vical is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Vical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection. Vical Incorporated has a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize VL-2397 antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also engages in developing KB105, which is in preclinical studies to treat Lamellar Ichthyosis, which is an autosomal recessive disorder. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

