Comparing Tandy Brands Accessories (TBACQ) & Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Tandy Brands Accessories (OTCMKTS:TBACQ) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tandy Brands Accessories has a beta of -3.01, indicating that its stock price is 401% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear 12.51% 18.53% 12.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Tandy Brands Accessories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tandy Brands Accessories and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandy Brands Accessories 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 0 5 4 0 2.44

Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Dividends

Gildan Activewear pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tandy Brands Accessories does not pay a dividend. Gildan Activewear pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tandy Brands Accessories and Gildan Activewear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandy Brands Accessories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $2.75 billion 2.24 $362.33 million $1.72 17.30

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Tandy Brands Accessories.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Tandy Brands Accessories on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandy Brands Accessories

Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. designs and markets men's, women's, and children's accessories in North America. Its product line includes casual, work, dress, and golf belts for men, women, juniors, young men, and children; gifts, such as flashlights, tabletop games, novelty gifts, auto accessories, camping accessories, and outdoor tools and gadgets; small leather goods consisting primarily of men's and women's wallets; and suspenders. The company markets its products under various licensed and proprietary brand names, including Sperry Top-Sider, Eddie Bauer, totes, Miss Me, Samsonite/American Tourister, Wolverine, Haggar, Arnold Palmer, Dockers, Kodiak, Terra, Rolfs, Amity, Canterbury, Prince Gardner, Princess Gardner, Chambers Belt Company, Absolutely Fresh, and Surplus brand names, as well as private brands for retail customers. Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. sells its products through various retail distribution channels, such as mass merchants, national chain stores, department stores, specialty stores, catalog retailers, golf pro shops, sporting goods stores, and the retail exchange operations of the United States military. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On March 11, 2014, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Tandy Brands Accessories, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. On April 23, 2014, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands. It also offers athletic, dress, casual, workwear, legwear, and therapeutic socks under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, and Mossy Oak brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, and American Apparel brand names; hosiery comprising sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, Peds, and American Apparel brand names; and ladies shapewear and intimates accessories under Secret and American Apparel brand names, as well as other products, such as denim, jackets, sweaters, bodysuits, skirts, dresses, and accessories. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, retailers, and individual consumers. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

