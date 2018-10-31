Comparing Princeton National Bancorp (PNBC) and Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) and Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Princeton National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Centerstate Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerstate Bank $316.50 million 6.43 $55.79 million N/A N/A

Centerstate Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Dividends

Centerstate Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Princeton National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Centerstate Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Princeton National Bancorp and Centerstate Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerstate Bank 0 2 4 0 2.67

Centerstate Bank has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Centerstate Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerstate Bank is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Princeton National Bancorp and Centerstate Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Centerstate Bank 21.38% 8.96% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Centerstate Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 7.07, meaning that its share price is 607% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerstate Bank has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centerstate Bank beats Princeton National Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton National Bancorp

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 78 bank office network located in 28 counties of Florida; and 1 loan production office in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.