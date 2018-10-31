Comparing Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME) and MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) and MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and MARINE HARVEST/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pingtan Marine Enterprise 31.50% 11.49% 8.14% MARINE HARVEST/S 14.72% 21.99% 12.07%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARINE HARVEST/S has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MARINE HARVEST/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and MARINE HARVEST/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pingtan Marine Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A MARINE HARVEST/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Pingtan Marine Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MARINE HARVEST/S pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pingtan Marine Enterprise and MARINE HARVEST/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pingtan Marine Enterprise $63.21 million 2.83 $29.65 million N/A N/A MARINE HARVEST/S $4.12 billion 1.32 $522.65 million N/A N/A

MARINE HARVEST/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pingtan Marine Enterprise.

Summary

MARINE HARVEST/S beats Pingtan Marine Enterprise on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 6 squid jigging vessels, 4 longline fishing vessels, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 1 transport vessel, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People's Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

MARINE HARVEST/S Company Profile

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos. It also provides value added products, such as breaded, pre-fried, dusted, marinated, grilled, battered, topped, filled with sauce, delicatessen, fresh fish ready meal, and smoked fish products. The company offers its products under the Pieters, The Irish Organic Salmon Company, Rebel Fish, Sterling, Olav's, Supreme Salmon, Ducktrap River, Kritsen, Donegal Silver, Harbour Salmon, Appeti'Marine, Mowi, Laschinger, and Admiral's brands. Marine Harvest ASA was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

