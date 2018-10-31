Comparing ICF International (ICFI) & Lightbridge (LTBR)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get ICF International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ICF International and Lightbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International presently has a consensus price target of $79.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Risk and Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lightbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Lightbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ICF International pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lightbridge does not pay a dividend. ICF International pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICF International and Lightbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.23 billion 1.13 $62.87 million $3.02 24.40 Lightbridge $170,000.00 153.45 -$7.10 million N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 5.33% 9.90% 5.46% Lightbridge N/A -71.39% -66.25%

Summary

ICF International beats Lightbridge on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors. The company also provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities. Its services include integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management, and infrastructure development. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.