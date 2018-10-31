Comparing Forward Industries (FORD) & Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Forward Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Forward Industries and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19% Armstrong World Industries 15.18% 41.92% 9.08%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Industries has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forward Industries and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Armstrong World Industries 1 4 2 0 2.14

Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and Armstrong World Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.57 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $893.60 million 3.48 $154.80 million $3.02 19.95

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Forward Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers; and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling systems contractors. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

