Comparing Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH pays out 121.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $857.35 million 10.79 $289.91 million $5.91 21.29 NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH $441.10 million 1.93 $91.98 million $0.66 9.26

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 13 0 2.87 NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH 0 4 1 0 2.20

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $137.54, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 31.64% 12.76% 4.50% NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH 24.78% 17.07% 1.03%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

About NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal income tax on that portion of its income if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.