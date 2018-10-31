Comparing American Electric Technologies (AETI) and Bloom Energy (BE)

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get American Electric Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Electric Technologies and Bloom Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloom Energy 1 4 3 0 2.25

Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than American Electric Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Technologies and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies -9.80% -58.86% -12.81% Bloom Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Electric Technologies and Bloom Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies $47.13 million 0.11 -$2.22 million N/A N/A Bloom Energy $375.99 million 6.48 -$262.59 million N/A N/A

American Electric Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloom Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of American Electric Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats American Electric Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc. supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products. It also provides automation and control solutions for the management and control of power in a customer's application; power distribution centers that are used to house power distribution and conversion products; variable frequency drive and SCR houses for land drilling; and driller's cabins for land and offshore deployment. In addition, the company offers electrical power infrastructure commissioning and maintenance services; electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services, including electrical and instrumentation turnarounds, maintenance, renovation, and new construction projects; and low and medium voltage start-up/commissioning, preventative maintenance, emergency call out, and breaker and switchgear refurbishment services. It serves the oil and gas, power generation and distribution, and marine and industrial markets. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.