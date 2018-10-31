Comparing Advance Auto Parts (AAP) & HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (HLFDY)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Advance Auto Parts pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Advance Auto Parts pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Advance Auto Parts has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advance Auto Parts and HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advance Auto Parts 0 8 11 0 2.58 HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus price target of $154.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Given Advance Auto Parts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advance Auto Parts is more favorable than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advance Auto Parts 5.68% 13.43% 5.41% HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advance Auto Parts and HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advance Auto Parts $9.37 billion 1.30 $475.50 million $5.37 30.72 HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR $1.51 billion 0.53 $72.57 million $0.78 10.29

Advance Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR. HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advance Auto Parts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advance Auto Parts beats HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, wiper blades, floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories. In addition, it offers air filters, fuel and oil additives, fuel filters, grease and lubricants, motor oils, oil filters, part cleaners and treatments, and transmission fluids for engine maintenance. Further, it offers battery and wiper installation, battery charging, check engine light reading, video clinic, oil and battery recycling, loaner tool program, and electrical system testing services. Additionally, it sells its products through its Website. It serves do-it-for-me and do-it-yourself customers, professional installers, and independently-owned operators. As of December 30, 2017, it operated 5,054 stores under Advance Auto Parts, Autopart International, and Carquest brand names; and 129 branches under the Worldpac brand name in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It also served approximately 1,218 independently owned Carquest branded stores in Mexico, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Islands. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

HALFORDS Grp PL/ADR Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers. It also engages in the sale and fitting of bulbs, blades, and batteries; and offers bicycle replacement for insurance companies under the Wheelies brand. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 479 retail stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It also operates 15 Cycle Republic stores, as well as 313 car servicing centers in the United Kingdom; and sells 165,000 product lines through online. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

