Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Price Up 2%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 64,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,551,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

SID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Santander raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,208,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 116,482 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

