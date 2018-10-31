Commercial Metals (CMC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,908,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,500,000 after acquiring an additional 394,482 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,244,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,880,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 216,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

