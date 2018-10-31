Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,486,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.