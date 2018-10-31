Comcast (CMCSA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. MED started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Comcast by 23.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comcast by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $647,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

