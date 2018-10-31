Comcast (CMCSA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. MED started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Comcast by 23.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Comcast by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $647,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.
