Columbus Circle Investors Trims Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,364 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.05% of Global Payments worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 22.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Global Payments by 17.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 424,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,784 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $246,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 40,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

NYSE GPN opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $71,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,453.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 57,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $7,377,633.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $11,773,553. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

