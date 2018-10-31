Columbus Circle Investors Sells 80,357 Shares of Constellium NV (CSTM)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,596,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,357 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Constellium were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 71.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 181.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,266 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 1,414.7% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Constellium by 69.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,066 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Constellium NV has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.68 million, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.94.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.