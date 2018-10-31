Columbus Circle Investors Invests $16.44 Million in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,000. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.15% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.2% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

BURL opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $177.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,950.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $619,280.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,903 shares in the company, valued at $10,329,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,342 shares of company stock worth $14,575,862 over the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

