Colliers International Group (CIGI) & Terreno Realty (TRNO) Critical Comparison

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.66% 29.50% 5.87% Terreno Realty 42.08% 5.72% 3.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Terreno Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.28 billion 1.13 $49.31 million $3.02 22.52 Terreno Realty $132.48 million 16.58 $53.09 million $1.09 34.49

Terreno Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colliers International Group. Colliers International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colliers International Group pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terreno Realty pays out 88.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Terreno Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Colliers International Group and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Terreno Realty 0 4 6 0 2.60

Colliers International Group presently has a consensus target price of $79.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Terreno Realty has a consensus target price of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Terreno Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations. This division provides its services for various asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, multi-family, hotel, and mixed-use properties. Its Outsourcing & Advisory Services division offers portfolio management, transaction and project management, workplace solutions, strategic consulting, property and asset management, and other corporate real estate services, as well as lease administration and facilities management systems; and valuation and appraisal review and management, portfolio or single asset valuation, arbitration and consulting, various studies, tax appeals, and litigation support services. This segment also provides property level accounting, tenant service/relations and bidding, awarding and administering subcontracts for management and maintenance, landscaping, security, parking, capital, and tenant improvements services; and bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting services. In addition, it offers visioning, change management, and strategic consulting services; property marketing services for commercial and residential projects; and research services for owners and landlords. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

