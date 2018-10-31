Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Short Interest Down 35.3% in October

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,587,338 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the September 28th total of 2,451,553 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Cohu news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $436,611.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,017.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 954,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 96,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

