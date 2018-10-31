Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $64,343.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.