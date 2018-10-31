Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $26,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $64,343.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.