CNX Resources (CNX) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Earnings Beat

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 5,620,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,082,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 61.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $392,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.02.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.