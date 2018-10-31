CNX Resources (CNX) Shares Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s share price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.27. 5,620,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 3,082,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in CNX Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

