CLSA Downgrades AU Optronics (AUO) to Sell

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE AUO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 581,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 141,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AU Optronics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

