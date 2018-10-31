CLSA Downgrades AU Optronics (AUO) to Sell

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, KGI Securities upgraded AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NYSE AUO traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 581,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.35.
About AU Optronics
AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.
Featured Story: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.