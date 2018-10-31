Clorox (CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

NYSE CLX traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, hitting $148.45. 3,038,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,802. Clorox has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.29.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $501,309.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

