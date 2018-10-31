CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. On average, analysts expect CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CLPR opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

