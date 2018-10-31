Clearshares LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Clearshares LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Clearshares LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after buying an additional 6,636,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,298,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,789,000 after buying an additional 1,551,668 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,063,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,517,000 after buying an additional 7,351,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,507,000 after buying an additional 16,940,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,254,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,438,000 after buying an additional 597,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.4746 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

