Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 40,235 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,235 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $249.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

