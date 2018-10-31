CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $225,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 262,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 158,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

