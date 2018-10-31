Civic Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Civic has a total market cap of $46.45 million and $1.39 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Mercatox, Upbit and OKEx. During the last week, Civic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00241783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $617.20 or 0.09811305 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012316 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Mercatox, ABCC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, COSS, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

