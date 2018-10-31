Citigroup Trims Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Target Price to $122.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $202,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $217,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

