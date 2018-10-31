Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (AV)

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday.

AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective (down previously from GBX 575 ($7.51)) on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 573 ($7.49) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 576.21 ($7.53).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 428.20 ($5.60) on Wednesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,204.62 ($5,494.08). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 907 shares of company stock worth $450,340.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

