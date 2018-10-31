Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $147,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 189,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 228,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

In related news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

