Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,990 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $218,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,150.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.76.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

