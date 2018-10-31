Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.83. 565,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,131,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $254.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $187,653.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

