Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.83. 565,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,131,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.
The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $187,653.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.
