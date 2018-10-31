Cinemark (CNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE CNK opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.