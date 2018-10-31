Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF) Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.83. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

