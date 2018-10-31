Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.70

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $78.58, with a volume of 75186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.37.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,475,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,711 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 160,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,953.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

