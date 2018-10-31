CIGNA Co. (CI) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CIGNA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIGNA alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGNA stock opened at $210.26 on Wednesday. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.