CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,616,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 884,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

CI opened at $210.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. CIGNA Co. has a 1 year low of $163.02 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

