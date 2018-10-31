CI Financial (CIX) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIX. TD Securities lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.63.

TSE CIX opened at C$18.75 on Monday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$18.38 and a twelve month high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$564.60 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 21.66%.

In other news, Director Roy Ratnavel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,500.00. Also, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,960,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 233,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,322 over the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

