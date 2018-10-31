China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Position Lowered by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

CHL stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.1631 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

