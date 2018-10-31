CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

CIM stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

