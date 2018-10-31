Chevron Co. (CVX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chevron to earn $10.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

CVX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.65. 7,383,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,409. Chevron has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $551,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,416,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,881 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

